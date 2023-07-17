Monday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (50-44) and the San Francisco Giants (52-41) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 17.

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (8-7, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (1-2, 5.01 ERA).

Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Reds have come away with 32 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 16 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (457 total, 4.9 per game).

The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.80) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule