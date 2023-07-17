Monday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (50-44) and the San Francisco Giants (52-41) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 17.

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (8-7, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (1-2, 5.01 ERA).

Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-3.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
  • The Reds have come away with 32 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 16 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (457 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.80) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 8 @ Brewers W 8-5 Luke Weaver vs Colin Rea
July 9 @ Brewers L 1-0 Ben Lively vs Wade Miley
July 14 Brewers L 1-0 Graham Ashcraft vs Corbin Burnes
July 15 Brewers L 3-0 Andrew Abbott vs Freddy Peralta
July 16 Brewers L 4-3 Ben Lively vs Adrian Houser
July 17 Giants - Brandon Williamson vs Logan Webb
July 18 Giants - Luke Weaver vs Anthony DeSclafani
July 19 Giants - Graham Ashcraft vs Ross Stripling
July 20 Giants - Andrew Abbott vs Alex Cobb
July 21 Diamondbacks - Ben Lively vs TBA
July 22 Diamondbacks - Brandon Williamson vs TBA

