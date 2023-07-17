Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jonathan India (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks while batting .245.
- In 68.1% of his 94 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 11.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- India has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (31.9%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (11.7%).
- He has scored in 51 games this season (54.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.275
|AVG
|.219
|.369
|OBP
|.300
|.437
|SLG
|.370
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|24
|36/19
|K/BB
|46/17
|7
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 95 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Giants are sending Webb (8-7) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday, July 9 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw nine scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 21st, 1.119 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
