As of now the Cincinnati Bengals have the fourth-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +900.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bengals games.

Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game offensively last year (eighth in ), and it gave up 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the other side of the ball.

The Bengals went 6-1 at home last season and 6-3 away from home.

Cincinnati won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow had 35 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).

In addition, Burrow ran for 257 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 814 yards (58.1 per game).

In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 catches for 441 yards.

In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).

In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson recorded 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +2000 3 September 25 Rams - +6600 4 October 1 @ Titans - +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +900 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +2000 12 November 26 Steelers - +5000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

Odds are current as of July 17 at 5:28 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.