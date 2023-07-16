Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Brewers on July 16, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Spencer Steer, Christian Yelich and others in the Cincinnati Reds-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Ben Lively Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Lively Stats
- The Reds' Ben Lively (4-5) will make his ninth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.
- In eight starts, Lively has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.
Lively Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 20
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|5.2
|10
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 9
|6.2
|10
|7
|7
|8
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 4
|7.0
|6
|5
|5
|5
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ben Lively's player props with BetMGM.
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He's slashing .273/.364/.470 so far this season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 87 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .245/.333/.403 on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jonathan India or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 46 walks and 47 RBI (93 total hits). He's also stolen 21 bases.
- He's slashed .278/.370/.454 so far this year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Adames Stats
- Willy Adames has 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 35 walks and 46 RBI (66 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He's slashing .212/.293/.413 so far this year.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 8
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Willy Adames or other Brewers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.