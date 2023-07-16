Sunday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (50-43) going head to head against the Milwaukee Brewers (51-42) at 1:40 PM ET (on July 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Reds will give the nod to Ben Lively (4-5, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.68 ERA).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Reds have been favored 23 times and won 15, or 65.2%, of those games.

This season Cincinnati has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 454.

The Reds have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule