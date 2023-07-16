Reds vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (50-43) going head to head against the Milwaukee Brewers (51-42) at 1:40 PM ET (on July 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Reds will give the nod to Ben Lively (4-5, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.68 ERA).
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Reds have been favored 23 times and won 15, or 65.2%, of those games.
- This season Cincinnati has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Reds.
- Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 454.
- The Reds have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|@ Brewers
|L 7-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 8
|@ Brewers
|W 8-5
|Luke Weaver vs Colin Rea
|July 9
|@ Brewers
|L 1-0
|Ben Lively vs Wade Miley
|July 14
|Brewers
|L 1-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Corbin Burnes
|July 15
|Brewers
|L 3-0
|Andrew Abbott vs Freddy Peralta
|July 16
|Brewers
|-
|Ben Lively vs Adrian Houser
|July 17
|Giants
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs TBA
|July 18
|Giants
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Giants
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Ross Stripling
|July 20
|Giants
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Alex Cobb
|July 21
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Ben Lively vs TBA
