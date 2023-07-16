Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is batting .245 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks.
- India has picked up a hit in 63 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- India has had at least one RBI in 32.3% of his games this year (30 of 93), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.276
|AVG
|.219
|.371
|OBP
|.300
|.442
|SLG
|.370
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|24
|35/19
|K/BB
|46/17
|7
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Brewers are sending Houser (3-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.68, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
