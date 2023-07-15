The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.192 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.

In 62.8% of his 86 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has driven in a run in 30 games this season (34.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%).

In 40.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .254 AVG .256 .338 OBP .342 .380 SLG .366 8 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 40/17 K/BB 55/19 0 SB 0

