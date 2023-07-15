Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez is in 154th place, at +9, after the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Looking to bet on Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez Insights

Over his last nine rounds, Garcia Rodriguez has shot below par four times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last nine rounds, Garcia Rodriguez has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past three appearances, Garcia Rodriguez has had an average finish of 89th.

Looking at the past three tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Garcia Rodriguez hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past three tournaments, with an average finish of 89th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 99 +4 182 0 2 0 0 $12,025

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Garcia Rodriguez has had an average finishing position of 111th.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Garcia Rodriguez last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 154th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,020 yards in the past year, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set for a longer 7,328 yards.

The courses that Garcia Rodriguez has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,376 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at 7,328 yards this week.

Garcia Rodriguez's Last Time Out

Garcia Rodriguez was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 35th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 79th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

Garcia Rodriguez shot better than just 21% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Garcia Rodriguez shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Garcia Rodriguez carded six bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.5).

Garcia Rodriguez had more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 6.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

In that most recent competition, Garcia Rodriguez's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.8).

Garcia Rodriguez ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on four of 12 par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 4.2.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Garcia Rodriguez carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Garcia Rodriguez Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Garcia Rodriguez's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.