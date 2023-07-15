Scott Harrington will play at the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to bet on Harrington at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Scott Harrington Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Harrington has shot better than par on six occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Harrington has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Harrington has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Harrington has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 42 -5 281 0 7 0 0 $208,138

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than average.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, 27 yards longer than the average course Harrington has played in the past year (7,301 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Harrington's Last Time Out

Harrington shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of competitors.

His 4-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 35th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.95).

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Harrington was better than 35% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Harrington recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Harrington had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Harrington's five birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that last tournament, Harrington posted a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Harrington ended the John Deere Classic recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Harrington had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Harrington Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

