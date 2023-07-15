Robert Garrigus is in the field at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky for the 2023 Barbasol Championship, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Garrigus at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Robert Garrigus Insights

Garrigus has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has yet to finish any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 11 rounds, Garrigus has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Garrigus has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 0 0 0 0 $0

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Garrigus has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past seven appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 36th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend five times.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -12.

The average course Garrigus has played in the past year has been 28 yards longer than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Garrigus' Last Time Out

Garrigus finished in the fourth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 62nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Garrigus was better than just 6% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Garrigus did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Garrigus had three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

Garrigus' six birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the tournament average (6.8).

In that most recent tournament, Garrigus' par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Garrigus finished the AT&T Byron Nelson underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Garrigus finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Garrigus Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.