The Milwaukee Brewers (50-42) visit the Cincinnati Reds (50-42) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (4-1, 2.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.60 ERA).

Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (4-1) will take the mound for the Reds, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday, July 8 in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 24-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 2.38 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .192.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In seven starts, Abbott has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

Andrew Abbott vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 385 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 700 hits, 27th in baseball, with 97 home runs (22nd in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Brewers in two games, and they have gone 10-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over 10 1/3 innings.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.60, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.

Peralta is trying to record his ninth quality start of the year in this game.

Peralta will try to build upon an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 44th in WHIP (1.293), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

