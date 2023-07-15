Nick Watney will compete from July 13-16 in the 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky, taking on a par-72, 7,328-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Watney at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nick Watney Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Watney has shot better than par on four occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Watney has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five events, Watney finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Watney has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 50 -4 282 0 7 0 0 $265,920

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,328-yard length for this tournament.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has seen an average tournament score of -12 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Watney has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,296 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be 7,328 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Watney's Last Time Out

Watney was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 35th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.95).

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Watney shot better than just 14% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Watney carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Watney did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

Watney's three birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last tournament, Watney carded a bogey or worse on three of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Watney ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, underperforming the field average, 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Watney finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Watney Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.