Michael Gligic will play in the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) from July 13-16.

Michael Gligic Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Gligic has scored below par six times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Gligic has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Gligic has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Gligic finished 39th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 43 -5 280 0 6 0 0 $200,437

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Gligic has one top-20 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 20th.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) measures 7,328 yards for this tournament, 314 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,014).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

The courses that Gligic has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,298 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be 7,328 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Gligic's Last Time Out

Gligic was in the 0 percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.5 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was poor, putting him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Gligic was better than only 14% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Gligic did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Gligic carded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

Gligic's two birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that last outing, Gligic's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Gligic finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Gligic carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

