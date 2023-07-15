The field for the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will include Max McGreevy. The competition is from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on McGreevy at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Max McGreevy Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, McGreevy has finished better than par three times, while also posting one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

McGreevy has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his most recent 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

McGreevy has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 38 -5 280 0 6 1 2 $556,943

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,328 yards, 314 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has seen an average tournament score of -12 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, 59 yards longer than the average course McGreevy has played in the past year (7,269 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

McGreevy's Last Time Out

McGreevy shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of the field.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic placed him in the 49th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, McGreevy shot better than 35% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

McGreevy did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, McGreevy carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.6).

McGreevy's seven birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent competition, McGreevy's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

McGreevy ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, McGreevy carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards McGreevy Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.