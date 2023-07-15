Matthias Schmid is in 41st place, with a score of -5, after the second round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Looking to place a bet on Matthias Schmid at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Matthias Schmid Insights

Schmid has finished better than par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Schmid has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Schmid finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Schmid finished 41st in his only finish over his last five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 41 -7 257 0 6 0 1 $328,822

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Schmid has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 25th.

Schmid has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Schmid finished 41st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,328 yards, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,005 yards.

The courses that Schmid has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,287 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be 7,328 yards this week.

Schmid's Last Time Out

Schmid shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of the field.

His 4.41-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was poor, putting him in the first percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Schmid was better than 63% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Schmid recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Schmid carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

Schmid recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

At that last competition, Schmid's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Schmid ended the John Deere Classic recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Schmid finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Schmid Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Schmid's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.