Luke Maile is available when the Cincinnati Reds battle Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 7, when he went 0-for-3 against the Brewers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .217 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Maile has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (8.1%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Maile has had an RBI in six games this season (16.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this season (24.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .167 AVG .289 .224 OBP .341 .241 SLG .605 2 XBH 8 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 19/3 K/BB 9/3 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings