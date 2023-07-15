The field at the 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky will feature Kyle Westmoreland. He and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $3,800,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,328-yard course from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Westmoreland at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Kyle Westmoreland Insights

Westmoreland has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He hasn't finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Westmoreland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Westmoreland has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Westmoreland has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 46 -3 283 0 6 0 0 $228,852

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 314 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -12.

Courses that Westmoreland has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,285 yards, 43 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

Westmoreland's Last Time Out

Westmoreland was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the fifth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.95).

Westmoreland was better than 35% of the field at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.6.

Westmoreland fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Westmoreland did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.6).

Westmoreland had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that last outing, Westmoreland's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Westmoreland finished the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Westmoreland finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

