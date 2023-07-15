Jonathan Byrd is in 59th place, at -2, after the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Looking to bet on Jonathan Byrd at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Jonathan Byrd Insights

Byrd has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 13 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 13 rounds, Byrd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Byrd has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Byrd has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 44 -6 255 0 9 0 0 $353,426

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Byrd's previous seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 44th.

Byrd made the cut in each of his seven most recent entries to this event.

Byrd finished 59th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

At 7,328 yards, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,009 yards.

The average course Byrd has played in the past year has been 33 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

Byrd's Last Time Out

Byrd was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the eighth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.95).

Byrd was better than just 14% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Byrd recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Byrd had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

Byrd recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that last outing, Byrd posted a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Byrd finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Byrd recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Byrd's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.