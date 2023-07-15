The Barbasol Championship is underway, and Jens Dantorp is currently in 98th place with a score of E.

Jens Dantorp Insights

Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them without a bogey or under par.

He has yet to finish any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Dantorp has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

In his past three events, Dantorp has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past three tournaments.

Dantorp has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past three tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 98 E 72 0 1 0 0 $0

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Dantorp last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 98th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,020 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 308 yards longer than average.

Dantorp will take to the 7,328-yard course this week at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,356 yards during the past year.

Dantorp's Last Time Out

Dantorp was in the ninth percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.40 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was below average, putting him in the 30th percentile of the field.

Dantorp shot better than 43% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Dantorp did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Dantorp carded three bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Dantorp's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average (4.1).

At that last outing, Dantorp had a bogey or worse on seven of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Dantorp ended the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the field average, 2.9.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Dantorp bettered the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Dantorp Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Dantorp's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

