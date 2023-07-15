J.J. Henry will compete from July 13-16 in the 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky, taking on a par-72, 7,328-yard course.

J.J. Henry Insights

Henry has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Henry has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Henry finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Henry has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 72 +5 289 0 1 0 0 $14,850

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Henry's past five appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 43rd.

Henry has four made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than average.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

Courses that Henry has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,390 yards, 62 yards longer than the 7,328-yard Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

Henry's Last Time Out

Henry shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the 13th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which landed him in the 50th percentile of the field.

Henry was better than just 20% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.59.

Henry recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Henry carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Henry's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the field average (4.6).

In that last outing, Henry's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.2).

Henry ended the Corales Puntacana Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Henry finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

+100000

