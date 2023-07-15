Hae-Ran Ryu is ready for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club (par-71) in Sylvania, Ohio from July 13-16. The purse is $1,750,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Ryu at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Hae-Ran Ryu Insights

Ryu has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score in three of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Ryu has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In her past five tournaments, Ryu has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Ryu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 21 -5 282 0 9 2 5 $848,718

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,561 yards, Highland Meadows Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,014 yards .

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Ryu has played in the past year has been 30 yards shorter than the 6,561 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Ryu's Last Time Out

Ryu was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of the field.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 93rd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ryu was better than 68% of the field (averaging 4.94 strokes).

Ryu shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ryu did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 3.0).

Ryu's six birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the field average of 3.0.

At that last tournament, Ryu had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Ryu finished the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on four of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ryu had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards

