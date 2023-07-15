From July 13-16, Geoff Ogilvy will hit the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky to compete in the 2023 Barbasol Championship. It's a par-72 that spans 7,328 yards, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Ogilvy at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Geoff Ogilvy Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Ogilvy has scored under par 10 times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Ogilvy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Ogilvy's average finish has been 41st.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Ogilvy hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 41st.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 49 -3 281 0 5 0 0 $172,270

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will play at 7,328 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,014.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

The average course Ogilvy has played in the past year has been 23 yards longer than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

Ogilvy's Last Time Out

Ogilvy was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the John Deere Classic, which placed him in the 49th percentile of the field.

Ogilvy was better than 63% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Ogilvy shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Ogilvy had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.6).

Ogilvy's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the field average of 6.4.

In that last competition, Ogilvy's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Ogilvy finished the John Deere Classic outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Ogilvy finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Ogilvy Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

