Doc Redman is in 41st place, with a score of -5, following the second round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Doc Redman Insights

Redman has finished better than par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Redman has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

In his past five events, Redman has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Redman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 41st.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 38 -7 259 0 8 0 0 $375,064

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Redman has an average finishing position of 31st in his past two appearances at this event.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

The most recent time Redman played this event was in 2023, and he finished 41st.

This course is set up to play at 7,328 yards, 323 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Redman has played in the past year has been 49 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

Redman's Last Time Out

Redman shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of the field.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was poor, putting him in the 26th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Redman shot better than just 14% of the competitors (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Redman failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Redman carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.6).

Redman's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average (6.4).

In that most recent competition, Redman had a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Redman ended the John Deere Classic recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Redman recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Redman Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Redman's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

