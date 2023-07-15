D.A. Points will take to the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky for the 2023 Barbasol Championship from July 13-16, aiming to conquer the par-72, 7,328-yard course with $3,800,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to wager on Points at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

D.A. Points Insights

Points has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds played.

Points has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five events, Points has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Points has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 38 -5 283 0 1 0 0 $15,390

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Points has had an average finish of 56th at this tournament in five appearances, including a personal best 40th-place.

Points made the cut in two of his past five entries in this event.

At 7,328 yards, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,014 yards.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has seen an average tournament score of -12 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Points has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,342 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at 7,328 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Points' Last Time Out

Points was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which placed him in the 16th percentile among all competitors.

Points shot better than 63% of the field at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Points carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Points did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

Points' three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average (6.4).

In that last outing, Points posted a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Points ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Points finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Points Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.