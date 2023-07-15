Ben Crane is in the field at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky for the 2023 Barbasol Championship, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Crane at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Ben Crane Insights

Crane has finished below par twice and shot two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Crane has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Crane's average finish has been 63rd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 58 -2 285 0 3 0 0 $32,973

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Crane has an average finishing position of 54th in his past three appearances at this event.

Crane has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set for a longer 7,328 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has a recent scoring average of -12.

The average course Crane has played in the past year has been 28 yards longer than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Crane's Last Time Out

Crane shot below average on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.33 strokes to finish in the third percentile of competitors.

His 4.33-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the sixth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Crane was better than 66% of the golfers (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Crane did not record a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Crane recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.2).

Crane failed to record a birdie or better on a single one of the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open. The field average was 6.3.

In that last outing, Crane's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Crane finished the RBC Canadian Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Crane finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Crane Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

