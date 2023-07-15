Augusto Nunez is in 82nd place, at -1, after the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Augusto Nunez Insights

Nunez has finished better than par nine times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 11 rounds, Nunez has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Nunez has had an average finish of 58th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Nunez has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 47 -4 262 0 11 0 0 $325,466

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Nunez finished 82nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The par-72 course measures 7,328 yards this week, 319 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Nunez has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,292 yards, 36 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) this week.

Nunez's Last Time Out

Nunez was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic placed him in the 35th percentile.

Nunez was better than only 1% of the field at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Nunez carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Nunez did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.6).

Nunez had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that last outing, Nunez's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Nunez finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, less than the tournament average, 3.8.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Nunez recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Nunez's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

