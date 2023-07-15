Aaron Cockerill is in 99th place, at E, after the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Looking to place a wager on Aaron Cockerill at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Aaron Cockerill Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Cockerill has finished below par seven times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Cockerill has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Cockerill has had an average finish of 62nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Cockerill has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 99 E 72 0 1 0 0 $0

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Cockerill has an average finishing position of 80th in his past two appearances at this event.

Cockerill made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

The most recent time Cockerill played this event was in 2023, and he finished 99th.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will play at 7,328 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,009.

Cockerill will take to the 7,328-yard course this week at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,307 yards in the past year.

Cockerill's Last Time Out

Cockerill was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

His 3.92-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was strong, putting him in the 89th percentile of the field.

Cockerill shot better than just 3% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Cockerill did not record a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the field averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Cockerill had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.2).

Cockerill's six birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average (6.3).

In that last competition, Cockerill had a bogey or worse on four of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Cockerill ended the RBC Canadian Open carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Cockerill fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Cockerill Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Cockerill's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

