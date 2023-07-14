TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TJ Friedl is available when the Cincinnati Reds battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-2.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .301 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks.
- In 64.7% of his 68 games this season, Friedl has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has an RBI in 20 of 68 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.287
|AVG
|.313
|.371
|OBP
|.384
|.509
|SLG
|.412
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|11
|24/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.94 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 36th, 1.137 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
