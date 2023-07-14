The Milwaukee Brewers (49-42) will look to Christian Yelich when they visit Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (50-41) at Great American Ball Park on Friday, July 14. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds -105 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been set at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (7-5, 3.94 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (4-6, 6.28 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Spencer Steer hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 26 (57.8%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 26-19 (57.8%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 4-2 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the run total eight times.

The Reds have won in 32, or 48.5%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 29-32 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Will Benson 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Joey Votto 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 1st Win NL Central +125 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.