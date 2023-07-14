How to Watch the Reds vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14
Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 7:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 98 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Cincinnati is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored 454 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Reds rank 22nd with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.87 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined 1.450 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (4-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, July 5.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Ashcraft has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Josiah Gray
|7/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
|7/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-5
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Colin Rea
|7/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 1-0
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Wade Miley
|7/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Corbin Burnes
|7/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Freddy Peralta
|7/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|7/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
