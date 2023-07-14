Reds vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 14
Friday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (50-41) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (49-42) at Great American Ball Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 14.
The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (7-5) for the Brewers and Graham Ashcraft (4-6) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have been victorious in 32, or 48.5%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cincinnati has won 29 of 61 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cincinnati scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (454 total, five per game).
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 5
|@ Nationals
|W 9-2
|Graham Ashcraft vs Josiah Gray
|July 6
|@ Nationals
|W 5-4
|Brandon Williamson vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 7
|@ Brewers
|L 7-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 8
|@ Brewers
|W 8-5
|Luke Weaver vs Colin Rea
|July 9
|@ Brewers
|L 1-0
|Ben Lively vs Wade Miley
|July 14
|Brewers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Corbin Burnes
|July 15
|Brewers
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Freddy Peralta
|July 16
|Brewers
|-
|Ben Lively vs Adrian Houser
|July 17
|Giants
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|Giants
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Giants
|-
|TBA vs TBA
