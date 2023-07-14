Friday, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-1.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .274.

Fraley has had a hit in 44 of 72 games this season (61.1%), including multiple hits 17 times (23.6%).

He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 72), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 45.8% of his games this season, Fraley has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .275 AVG .274 .336 OBP .400 .483 SLG .453 13 XBH 9 6 HR 5 24 RBI 28 24/10 K/BB 19/22 7 SB 9

