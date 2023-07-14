The Los Angeles Dodgers (51-38) aim to continue their four-game win streak when they meet the New York Mets (42-48) on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Julio Urias (6-5) against the Mets and Justin Verlander (3-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (6-5, 4.76 ERA) vs Verlander - NYM (3-4, 3.60 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

Urias (6-5) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday, July 7 in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.76 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 12 games.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Urias has made nine starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Over 12 games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to his opponents.

Verlander is trying for his third straight quality start.

Verlander will try to extend a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

In two of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.