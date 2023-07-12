The Indiana Fever (5-14), on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET, will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the New York Liberty (13-4).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Liberty matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV and YES
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-9) 167.5 -500 +400 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-8.5) 167.5 -500 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-9.5) 167.5 -450 +310 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-9.5) 167.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with Tipico

Fever vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty are 7-9-0 ATS this season.
  • The Fever have covered 11 times in 18 matchups with a spread this season.
  • New York is 3-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
  • Indiana has covered the spread four times this year (4-0 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Liberty's 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
  • The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 18 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.