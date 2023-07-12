Fever vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 12
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Indiana Fever (5-14), on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET, will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the New York Liberty (13-4).
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Liberty matchup.
Fever vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV and YES
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fever vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-9)
|167.5
|-500
|+400
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-8.5)
|167.5
|-500
|+400
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-9.5)
|167.5
|-450
|+310
|Tipico
|Liberty (-9.5)
|167.5
|-450
|+325
Fever vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty are 7-9-0 ATS this season.
- The Fever have covered 11 times in 18 matchups with a spread this season.
- New York is 3-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Indiana has covered the spread four times this year (4-0 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- In the Liberty's 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
- The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 18 times this season.
