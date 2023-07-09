The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .293 with four doubles, four triples, four home runs and 18 walks.

Benson has picked up a hit in 21 of 41 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Benson has an RBI in seven of 41 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 15 of 41 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 23 .212 AVG .359 .305 OBP .453 .385 SLG .594 3 XBH 9 3 HR 1 4 RBI 6 21/7 K/BB 11/11 4 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings