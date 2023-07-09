Tyler Stephenson -- batting .310 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .259.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 125th in slugging.

In 64.3% of his 84 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.

He has scored in 35 of 84 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .259 AVG .259 .344 OBP .342 .388 SLG .370 8 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 38/17 K/BB 55/18 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings