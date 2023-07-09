TJ Friedl, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Brewers.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .304 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 44 of 67 games this season (65.7%), including 23 multi-hit games (34.3%).

In 9.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (29.9%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 25 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .287 AVG .318 .371 OBP .385 .509 SLG .419 13 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 11 24/13 K/BB 23/12 7 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings