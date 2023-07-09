After hitting .289 with two home runs, seven walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Wade Miley) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 90 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .483. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Steer has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 87 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 87), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.2% of his games this season, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.7%.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 46 .293 AVG .270 .395 OBP .350 .497 SLG .471 15 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 26 29/22 K/BB 39/20 7 SB 2

