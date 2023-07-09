On Sunday, July 9, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (48-42) host Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (50-40) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Reds have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (5-2, 3.36 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (4-4, 4.11 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 25 out of the 44 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have gone 15-12 (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers went 3-2 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the run total eight times.

The Reds have come away with 32 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 25 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central +140 - 2nd

