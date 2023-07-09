Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (48-42) and the Cincinnati Reds (50-40) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Brewers securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Wade Miley (5-2) to the mound, while Ben Lively (4-4) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The past 10 Reds contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (49.2%) in those games.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 25 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (454 total, five per game).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule