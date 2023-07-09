Kevin Newman -- .185 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is batting .259 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 63.3% of his games this year (38 of 60), Newman has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in 5.0% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Newman has driven in a run in 19 games this year (31.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 21 games this year (35.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 28
.248 AVG .272
.289 OBP .349
.371 SLG .370
7 XBH 9
3 HR 0
15 RBI 12
20/6 K/BB 8/10
5 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
