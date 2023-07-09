Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and 11 RBI), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Brewers.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|How to Watch Reds vs Brewers
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Odds
|Reds vs Brewers Prediction
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is hitting .259 with two doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Votto enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .474 with four homers.
- In 50.0% of his 16 games this season, Votto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 11.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this year (50.0%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (31.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in eight of 16 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.192
|AVG
|.321
|.364
|OBP
|.367
|.538
|SLG
|.821
|3
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|11
|10/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.