The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and 11 RBI), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Brewers.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is hitting .259 with two doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Votto enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .474 with four homers.

In 50.0% of his 16 games this season, Votto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 37.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 11.1% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this year (50.0%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (31.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in eight of 16 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .192 AVG .321 .364 OBP .367 .538 SLG .821 3 XBH 6 3 HR 4 7 RBI 11 10/4 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings