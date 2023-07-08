Will Benson -- batting .333 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .286 with four doubles, three triples, three home runs and 18 walks.

In 50.0% of his 40 games this season, Benson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (7.5%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 15.0% of his games this year, Benson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5%.

He has scored in 14 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 22 .212 AVG .350 .305 OBP .451 .385 SLG .517 3 XBH 7 3 HR 0 4 RBI 5 21/7 K/BB 10/11 4 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings