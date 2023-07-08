TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Colin Rea) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .302 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this year (43 of 66), with more than one hit 22 times (33.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 66), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.3% of his games this season, Friedl has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 36.4% of his games this season (24 of 66), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.287
|AVG
|.315
|.371
|OBP
|.384
|.509
|SLG
|.419
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|11
|24/13
|K/BB
|23/12
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Brewers will send Rea (5-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
