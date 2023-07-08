After going 0-for-3 in his last game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Colin Rea) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Friedl is batting .302 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this year (43 of 66), with more than one hit 22 times (33.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 66), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.3% of his games this season, Friedl has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 36.4% of his games this season (24 of 66), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 31 GP 33 .287 AVG .315 .371 OBP .384 .509 SLG .419 13 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 11 24/13 K/BB 23/12 7 SB 9

