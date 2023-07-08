Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (batting .297 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, eight walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 90 hits and an OBP of .375 to go with a slugging percentage of .489. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- In 66.3% of his games this year (57 of 86), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (27.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (14 of 86), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (46.5%), including five multi-run games (5.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.293
|AVG
|.276
|.395
|OBP
|.357
|.497
|SLG
|.482
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|29/22
|K/BB
|38/20
|7
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Rea (5-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 4.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.