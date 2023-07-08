The Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Christian Yelich, Spencer Steer and others in this contest.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Steer Stats

Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 51 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a .284/.375/.489 slash line on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 85 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.342/.415 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 3-for-6 3 2 3 9 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Rea Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Colin Rea (5-4) for his 15th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Rea has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 2 6.2 5 2 2 3 1 at Mets Jun. 26 6.1 3 1 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 5.1 7 5 4 2 1 at Twins Jun. 14 5.0 5 4 4 4 3 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 5.0 3 0 0 8 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 46 walks and 45 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen 21 bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.379/.453 so far this season.

Yelich has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 1 3 4 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 3-for-4 3 0 1 5 1

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 30 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .259/.346/.430 slash line so far this year.

Contreras has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0

