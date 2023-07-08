Christian Yelich will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) on Saturday, July 8, when they clash with Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (49-40) at American Family Field at 4:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+110). The over/under for the contest is listed at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.40 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (2-2, 6.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Jonathan India get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 25 (58.1%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a record of 15-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (57.7% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Reds have won in 31, or 48.4%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a mark of 25-25 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+120) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central +170 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.