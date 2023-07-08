Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) and the Cincinnati Reds (49-40) matching up at American Family Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on July 8.

The probable pitchers are Colin Rea (5-4) for the Brewers and Luke Weaver (2-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (48.4%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 25-25 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (446 total).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule