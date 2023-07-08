The field at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California will feature Hyo Joo Kim. She and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $10,000,000.00 purse on the par-72, 6,509-yard course from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Kim at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Hyo Joo Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par 16 times and scored 17 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score in two of her last 19 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over her last 19 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round nine times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 14 occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top five twice.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five appearances. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score five times.

Kim has finished in the top 20 in five consecutive events.

Kim has qualified for the weekend 12 times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 12 -10 267 0 16 6 9 $1.4M

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Pebble Beach Golf Links measures 6,509 yards for this tournament, 517 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,026).

Pebble Beach Golf Links has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

Courses that Kim has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,537 yards, 28 yards longer than the 6,509-yard Pebble Beach Golf Links this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 59th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which was strong enough to land her in the 88th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Kim shot better than 65% of the competitors at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Kim fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kim carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.6).

Kim carded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

In that last tournament, Kim's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Kim ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kim outperformed the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Kim Odds to Win: +2000

