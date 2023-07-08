As of December 31, the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+900) make them fourth-best in the NFL.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati covered 12 times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

Bengals games went over the point total six out of 16 times last season.

Cincinnati totaled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it eighth in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 16th, surrendering 335.7 yards per contest.

The Bengals collected six wins at home last season and six away.

When underdogs, Cincinnati had only one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and picked up 257 yards.

Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

Also, Mixon had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Tee Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

Logan Wilson had one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +5000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +12500 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +900 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +6600 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +650 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

Odds are current as of July 8 at 5:20 AM ET.